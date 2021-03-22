Hyderabad: Man jailed for cheating woman

The convicted person was Y Shesharao (32), a TV mechanic from Sonia Gandhi Nagar in Kushaiguda and a native of East Godavari of Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Monday sentenced a man to five years for cheating a woman after promising to marry her apart from abusing her in the name of caste. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

The convicted person was Y Shesharao (32), a TV mechanic from Sonia Gandhi Nagar in Kushaiguda and a native of East Godavari of Andhra Pradesh.

Shesharao promised to marry the complainant, a widow and got her to live together with him. He collected Rs 2.5 lakh from her and eventually started avoiding her. When she confronted him, Shesharao abused her.

The Kushaiguda police booked a case of cheating and subsequently arrested him.

