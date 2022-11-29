Hyderabad: Man jumps from Income Tax towers building

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:32 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: A man reportedly ended his life by jumping from the Income Tax towers at AC Guards on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, K Ashutosh (35), a native of Uttar Pradesh, used to work as a multi task staffer at the Income Tax towers. On Tuesday evening, he reportedly jumped from the fifth floor of the building and died on the spot due to head injuries.

On information, the Nampally police reached the spot and after examination shifted the body to OGH mortuary where it is preserved for an autopsy. A case is registered and investigation going on.

The police did not find any suicide note on him and suspect he was facing personal issues.