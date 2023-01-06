Hyderabad: Man jumps to death before metro train at Moosapet station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified man died by suicide, allegedly by jumping in front of a running metro train, at Moosapet station on Thursday night.

The man is suspected to have entered the station premises evading the security checking and reached the platform, without a ticket.

According to the police, in the CCTV video footage collected from the platform at the metro station, the victim’s behaviour seemed unusual and he was looking upset.

“He was waiting for the metro train like other passengers, but when the train approached, he suddenly jumped in front of it. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and those who noticed him, rushed to his rescue and tried shifting him to the hospital, but he died,” said T.Narsing Rao, Inspector Kukatpally.

Officials said they found no material from him, which could help in identifying him. The local police stations were informed to check missing cases. “Until the victim is identified, we will not be able to assert the reason for the suicide,” the inspector added.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation. Further investigation is on.