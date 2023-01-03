Hyderabad Metro Rail employees protest for pay hike

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:36 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) employees on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest during their duty hours demanding increase in wages. Their protest caused disruption in offline ticketing services.

According to protesters, they draw around Rs 11,000 and allegedly have not been given a pay hike for the past five years now.

“We demand to hike our pay to Rs 15,000 to 18,000,” employees said. Due to the protest, lengthy queues were seen in front of the ticketing counters.

Meanwhile, metro officials said a few ticketing staff under a contracting agency have abstained from work with a purpose to disrupt train operations, causing passenger inconvenience.

“They are also spreading rumours and misinformation out of vested interest. Their claims are false and their actions are highly against the public interest, which will call for stern action by the HMR management. The management ensures due facilities and benefits are given to staff, however, will be discussing with them to learn more,” they added.

The officials further clarified that train operations are running on time and sufficient manpower is available.