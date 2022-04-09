Hyderabad: Man set ablaze by friends in critical condition

Published: Updated On - 09:10 AM, Sat - 9 April 22

Hyderabad: Two persons allegedly set ablaze a man after dousing him with fuel at Erragadda in SR Nagar on Friday night. The man is in a critical condition.

According to the police, the suspects Mohammed and Azhar, and the victim Adil were friends.

On Friday night, Azhar called Adil and asked him to meet him to discuss some issue. When Adil met them, they took him to an isolated spot near the Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda.

“Mohammed and Azhar first beat Adil and afterwards doused him with fuel and set him ablaze,” said S R Nagar police.

Adil was taken to OGH by his relatives.

The police said Adil was previously involved in property offences and there were some disputes between him and the suspects.

