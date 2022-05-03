Hyderabad: Man, Woman found dead at Abdullapurmet

Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: Two persons including a woman were found murdered in a secluded spot in Abdullapurmet in Ranga Reddy district here on Tuesday. They were suspected to have been murdered allegedly due to an extramarital affair, police said.

The victims were E.Yashwanth (22), a car driver and Jyothi (28), a homemaker, both residents of Warasiguda in Secunderabad. While Jyothi was married with two children, Yashwanth was single.

Local villagers noticed the bodies, both half-dressed and in a decomposed condition, amidst thorny bushes beside Kothagudem Bridge on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, and informed the police in the afternoon.

According to the police, Yashwanth had gone missing from his house on Sunday and a missing complaint was lodged by his family at the Chilkalguda police station late evening. Even as a search was on, he was found murdered.

“It is suspected that the assailants brought them to the spot and tortured and killed them. They are suspected to have been stabbed with screw drivers and their heads bludgeoned with a boulder,” a senior police official said, adding that preliminary investigation indicated an extra-marital affair to be the cause of murder.

Yashwanth’s family members told the police that they did not know Jyothi.

The Abdullapurmet police booked a case and took up investigation.

