Hyderabad: Mane launches Flavour Innovation Centre at Raidurg

Set up with an investment of Rs 29 crore, the centre has an in-house kitchen (culinary) and chef to take care of culinary food applications.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Mane, fragrance and flavours manufacturing player from France, Tuesday inaugurated its Flavour Innovation Centre at Raidurg in Hyderabad.

The newly opened lab houses teams that research and develop flavour profiles to cater to the demand of the food and beverages market in India and other APAC Regions. Set up with an investment of €3 million (about Rs 29 crore), the centre has an in-house kitchen (culinary) and chef to take care of culinary food applications.

The new facility was inaugurated by Jean Mane (Mane Group Chairman), Bernard Leynaud (Mane Group Asia Pacific Director) and Sumit Dasgupta (Mane India Managing Director). “We are delighted to launch our Innovation Centre in Hyderabad. Customers can explore varied category of flavours, prepare pilot batches for experiments and taste the end applications as well,” said Dasgupta.

Its sweet division will cater to bakery, dairy, confectionery and beverages categories. The savoury division has snacks, culinary and frozen food. All categories have designated lab for creation, application and tasting. Mane India started operations in 2003. It has a manufacturing hub in Dahej, Gujarat, which can currently produce 2000 tonnes of flavour and fragrance annually, a release said.