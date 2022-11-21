Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo come together

Published: Updated On - 10:55 AM, Mon - 21 November 22

Messi and Ronaldo are pitted against one another, off the field, in a game of wits -- chess, played on iconic LV trunks.

New Delhi: French luxury house, Louis Vuitton make history as it treats football fans with its latest Instagram post which features two of the most outstanding football players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Messi and Ronaldo are pitted against one another, off the field, in a game of wits — chess, played on iconic LV trunks. The athletes come together to promote Louis Vuitton’s Maison’s Art of Living Collections, which honours the company’s long heritage of producing trunks for the world’s most valuable athletic trophies.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen playing chess on top of Maison’s Art of Living Collections in the photograph taken by American photographer Annie Leibovitz. The French luxury house’s Instagram handle captioned the photo, “Victory is a State of Mind.”

While it is unknown who wins the match, the campaign had fans going gaga over the duo. Both players posted the frame worthy photo on their Instagram profiles.