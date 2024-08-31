Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited prepares for repair works

The planned works include comprehensive repairs to footpaths, planter boxes, and drainage systems.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 03:11 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is set to undertake repair and refurbishment works at several key metro stations along Corridor-1. The planned works include comprehensive repairs to footpaths, planter boxes, and drainage systems.

At LB Nagar Metro Station, the project will involve the removal and re-fixing of the existing railings, along with repairs to the footpath and planter boxes. Similar works are planned for Nampally and New Market Metro Stations, where footpaths and planter boxes will undergo refurbishment.

According to the tender document, Miyapur Metro Station will see repairs to footpaths. Additional repair work is planned for areas surrounding JNTU, KPHB, and Kukatpally Metro Stations, focusing on improving pedestrian walkways and planter boxes.

The project also includes refurbishment at Balangar, Moosapet, and Parade Grounds Metro Stations, where 80mm pavers on service roads and footpaths will be replaced.

The total estimated cost for these upgrades is projected at several lakhs, with individual projects ranging from Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 13.30 lakh.