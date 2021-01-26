Hyderabad: Metro services briefly disrupted due to technical snag

Metro officials said services were normal and the disruption could have been for a few minutes and services immediately resumed operations as per schedule

Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: Metro passengers faced inconvenience after services was disrupted for a while due to snags at Gandhi Bhavan station on Tuesday afternoon. It is also reported that services developed glitches at Moosarambagh around the same time.

However, Metro officials said services were normal and the disruption could have been for a few minutes and services immediately resumed operations as per schedule.

