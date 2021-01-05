Hyderabad Metro services from Ameerpet to Assembly disrupted briefly

Metro commuters complained that services were interrupted for over 20 minutes from around 11.30 am on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The Metro Rail services on the Ameerpet – Assembly station route were affected for some time following technical snags in the system.

Many passengers had to switch to autos and city buses to reach their destinations.

Metro officials informed that trains were running normal now after the snags were rectified. The Signal switch was rectified in 10 minutes but trains were made to run in manual mode for some time as all checks had to be done and operations had to be put back in CBTC automatic mode gradually, they said.

