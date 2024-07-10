Hyderabad: Miss Grand India Praachi Nagpal inaugurates ‘Sutraa’ exhibition at Taj Krishna

3-Day Exhibition was Inaugurated by Miss Grand India 2022 and Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka State director of Miss Universe Praachi Nagpal at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 08:27 PM

Praachi said platforms such as this are required to reach out to women looking for well-designed designer saris, clothes for Women, and jewellery, designer clutches.

The show will be on till July 12 from 10 am to 9 pm.

Organizer Umesh said, ” Sutraa is bringing its Rakhi Teej exclusive Sutraa Exhibition to the city for three days till July 12. It showcase exclusive fashion wear, festive wear, festive special collection, lifestyle and designer wear, jewellery, accessories and more.”

Showcasing more than 100 designers from across the country, the show will be displaying designer clothes for women, kids and men, some bespoke jewellery, handcrafted shoes, designer clutches, beautiful hair accessories and home decor.