Hyderabad: Musical celebration Barkha Ritu on October 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:13 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: Barkha Ritu – A musical celebration with the maestros is being organised by Banyan Tree at the Taramati Baradari, Kelika Auditorium, on October 1.

For centuries, the monsoon season has been a bountiful source of inspiration to the greatest minds from the Indian classical music tradition. This led to the creation of numerous soulful Raagas such as Malhar, Des, Megharanjani, Varunapriya, to name a few. These Raagas explore all the various moods experienced during the rains and are specially performed during the monsoon months.

Based on this essence, Banyan Tree curated the concept of ‘BarkhaRitu’ and developed a celebration of monsoon music. This festival reaches a milestone 21st Edition this year.

Hyderabad’s ‘Barkha Ritu’ will feature a presentation by Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma and Hindustani renowned vocalist Manjusha Patil. Tickets Rs. 300 onwards are available on www.bookmyshow.com