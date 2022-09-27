| Load The Box Book Fair To Be Back In Hyderabad From October 6 To 9

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:06 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: Book lovers in the city have something exciting to look forward to as the four-day book fair ‘Load The Box’ will be back in Hyderabad from October 6 to 9.

For the unversed, ‘Load the box’ is one-of-its-kind book fair in the country, where people don’t choose the books, but the box. Customers could pick up as many books as can fit in the boxes, irrespective of the price of the books. There would be three different boxes available for Rs 1,100, Rs 1,650, and Rs 2,750, according to their size ranges.

This time, bibliophiles will be able to choose their favourites from over 10 lakh new and pre-owned books ranging in over 20-plus genres like fantasy, non-fiction, romance, and crime.

Organised by the New Delhi based start-up Kitablovers, the book fair will be open for customers at free entry cost at Maruti Gardens in Lakdi-Ka-Pul.