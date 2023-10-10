Hyderabad: Nizam’s Museum displays 200 pairs of royal shoes in revamped wardrobe

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:21 AM, Tue - 10 October 23

File Photo of Purani Haveli Museum

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Museum, also referred to as the ‘Purani Haveli Museum’ or the ‘Silver Jubilee Museum,’ recently unveiled its refurbished wardrobe section in a grand inauguration.

This renovated exhibition space now boasts a collection featuring around 200 pairs of extravagant royal shoes, complemented by an array of dresses and fabrics, each carrying a storied past that sheds light on Hyderabad’s aristocratic heritage from the late 19th to the early 20th centuries.

The refurbishment of the walk-in teak wardrobe has restored it to its original grandeur.

On the upper deck of this wardrobe, visitors can marvel at a unique collection of footwear, including the distinguished Nizam VI Mir Mahbub Ali Khan’s polo shoes. Meanwhile, the lower deck is dedicated to displaying the sumptuous royal dresses that once adorned the Nizam and his family.

Among the displays are bundles of cloth, harking back to a time when Mir Mahbub Ali Khan would acquire entire bundles to ensure that no one else could fashion clothing from the same fabric.

What makes this wardrobe truly exceptional is its claim to being perhaps the largest of its kind worldwide. The vast assortment of royal attire and accessories on display here offers a unique glimpse into the opulent lifestyle and fashion choices of the Nizam and his family during a bygone era.

“The Nizam’s Museum” has been created in accordance with the wishes of the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad, adding to its historical significance.