Nizam’s Albion bus to be displayed in MGBS museum

The Albion red-colour bus is from the year 1932 and around 19 people including the driver and conductor can travel in it

Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 6 September 23

The Albion bus is from 1932 and around 19 people can travel in it. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The Nizam-era Albion bus, part of the first fleet that ran on the roads of Hyderabad, will soon be displayed at an exclusive museum proposed at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) premises. Apart from this, plans are being made to display the machinery used over the years by the road transport corporation. “The management is planning a museum at the MGBS premises. It has a vast history and its journey and specifications should be made known to the younger generation,” said a senior TSRTC official.

The bus which was manufactured by Albion Company of the United Kingdom has been stationed outside the Bus Bhavan in Musheerabad for several years. It was the centre of attraction at the bus parade organised by the TSRTC at Tank Bund on Independence Day in 2022.

Last year, the TSRTC zonal workshop staff at Uppal made few modifications in the bus at a mere cost of Rs.3,000 in a fortnight’s time. Technology-wise, the new buses and this particular bus are the same, however, the former have higher horsepower.

The Albion red-colour bus is from the year 1932 and around 19 people including the driver and conductor can travel in it. It is credited with being the part of the first fleet of 27 buses introduced by the Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department (NSRRTD). The 19-seater bus, with the destination ‘Nanded’ displayed prominently on the front, is a prized possession of the organisation.

The RTC in Telangana State was first established as NSR-RTD (Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department), a wing of Nizam State Railway in the erstwhile Hyderabad State, in 1932, with a fleet of 27 buses and 166 employees.