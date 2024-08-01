Hyderabad: NSDC launches Women Entrepreneurship Programme

NSDC and NIESBUD will offer free online entrepreneurship courses via the Skill India Digital Hub, covering topics like entrepreneurial skills, enterprise setup, finance, digital skills, and market analysis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 08:44 PM

Hyderabad: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Thursday launched the Women Entrepreneurship Programme, aimed at tackling challenges faced by women in entrepreneurship by offering crucial skills, knowledge, and networking opportunities.

Divided into two phases, NSDC, with support from the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), will offer free online self-learning entrepreneurship courses through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) as part of the programme. These courses, available in multiple languages, will cover crucial topics such as entrepreneurial skills, enterprise setup, finance basics, digital skills, and market analysis.

In the next phase, NSDC extends incubation support to 10,000 shortlisted contestants across 100 business models. This support encompasses business model selection, entrepreneurship development programs, industrial workshops, business registration assistance, project report preparation, and guidance on funding through various government entrepreneurship and startup schemes.

Upon completion of courses, participants will receive a co-branded certificate from NSDC, Britannia Industries and NIESBUD. The initiative will culminate in a grand finale where the top 50 contestants will present their business ideas to a distinguished jury. Britannia Industries will award financial grants of Rs.10 lakh each to 10 of the most successful contestants.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari said the Ministry was also collaborating closely with other corporates and government departments, to provide skill training to women’s self-help groups.

Britannia Industries CEO and Executive Director Rajneet Singh Kohli said the MoU with the NSDC was a game-changer for women’s empowerment in India.