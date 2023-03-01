Hyderabad number one among Indian cities for hiring techies

Hyderabad was number one among the six cities in the country, apart from being placed 10th globally, just behind London and ahead of Washington in hiring software developeers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:29 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: The Telangana capital is Number One among Indian cities for hiring software developers, according to a report released by Seattle-based technical interviewing firm Karat. The report, ‘The Top 20 Cities for Hiring Software Developers in 2023’, has the United States and India leading with the most cities ranked in the top 20 for software developer performance in technical interviews.

The report, which said India was a uniquely high-volume market that rivals software developer performance in most US cities, had six cities in India making to the top 20 this year, more than any country outside of the United States. And Hyderabad was number one among these six, apart from being placed 10th globally, just behind London and ahead of Washington.

Also Read Hyderabad surging as economic powerhouse of India, says Savills report

One unique dynamic about the Indian market, according to the report, was that candidate volume was extremely high compared to other high-performing developer markets. The continued investment from global companies to support the accelerating digitization trend was adding fuel to the fire, it said.

“As a result, six cities across India: Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai, rank alongside emerging tech hubs in the US such as Washington DC and Austin, and ahead of other top cities like Los Angeles, Kansas City and Pittsburgh,” the report noted.

Recruiter efficiency was at a premium, due to the unique mix of volume and high performance, as employers sift through a high volume of qualified applicants to identify top candidates. To combat this, talent leaders across India were increasing their investments in HR tech and recruiting vendors while also forming collaborative communities on platforms like WhatsApp’s ‘Recruitment Remote!’ channel to help facilitate dialog among industry peers, it said.

“Historically, some companies have looked to India or other international regions for hiring because they saw it as an opportunity to spend less money on great tech talent,” Karat CEO Mohit Bhende said, however adding that in 2022, there was a shift across all of Karat’s customers. “They want the best possible talent in the market – and that talent isn’t limited to the United States,” Bhende said.

For the report, Karat’s data and insights team ranked top cities for technical hiring, covering metro areas with the highest concentrations of software developers scoring in the top quartile of all global coding scores in technical interviews. In the US, the greater Seattle Area and San Francisco Bay Area (including Silicon Valley) topped the list. However, in the global list, Singapore, Tokyo, Vancouver and Toronto edged out the US tech hubs of Seattle and San Francisco to claim the top four spots in this year’s top cities rankings.

Read the full report here: The top 20 cities for hiring software developers in 2023