Hyderabad: Nurse ends life at private clinic in Bachupally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A nurse died, allegedly by suicide, in her room at a private clinic at Pragathi Nagar in Bachupally on Monday. Though the exact reason for the suicide was yet to be known, police suspect personal problems.

Police said the victim, N Manga (21), who was working as a nurse at Jayasree Clinic for the last three months, was visibly upset for the last few days. On Monday morning, she called her family members after which she allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan. A helper on duty at the clinic found her hanging and informed the clinic authorities, who alerted the Bachupally police. No suicide note was found, they said.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed at the premises when the victim’s family and relatives staged a protest alleging workplace harassment led to the suicide. The police pacified the protesters, who initially prevented the police from shifting the body. It was later shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.