Hyderabad-origin actor Avantika Vandanapu named Harvard’s South Asian Person of the Year

The actress received recognition for her remarkable contributions and significant influence in both global and Indian entertainment sectors.

9 April 2024

Mumbai: Indian-American actress Avantika Vandanapu, who is known for her role in ‘Mean Girls’, has been honoured with the “South Asian Person of the Year” award by Harvard University and said that her “journey has just begun”.

Vandanapu said: “Being honoured by such a prestigious institution as Harvard University is truly humbling and incredibly motivating. This award not only acknowledges my efforts but also underscores the significance of narratives transcending borders and the crucial role of Indian representation in global media.”

She was one of the key leads in the new adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’. She then made her debut in the Indian OTT series ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’.

The actress, who was born to an Indian, Telugu-speaking family and made her mark in several Hollywood projects, including ‘Mean Girls’, ‘Spin’, and ‘Senior Years’, among others, is thankful for the unwavering support and affection she has received from audiences, both at home and abroad.

The actress added: “It propels me to delve into stories that challenge stereotypes, embrace diversity, and forge deep connections with people. My journey is just beginning, and this recognition ignites my determination to continue contributing positively through my work.”

“I am eager for the future and aspire to pave the way for more Indian voices to resonate and thrive on the global platform.”