Hyderabad: Osmania University reschedules TG SET

The exam dates have been rescheduled due to the UGC-NET schedule, the OU said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 August 2024, 04:44 PM

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Thursday rescheduled the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET), which will now be conducted from September 10 to 13.

Earlier, the test was scheduled from August 28 to 31. The exam dates have been rescheduled due to the UGC-NET schedule, the OU said.

Candidates who applied can edit their application form on August 23 and 24, and download hall tickets from September 2.

The TG SET is conducted for eligibility as assistant professor/ lecturer.