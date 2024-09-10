Hyderabad: Over Rs 1 crore returned to cybercrime victims in two cases

Victims of cyber frauds can report on the helpline number -1930 or through the national Cyber Crime reporting portal - cybercrime.gov.in.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 03:50 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: An amount of Rs.1.09 crore was recovered and returned to the victims in two different cases of cyber frauds in the city.

The City Cybercrime police have recovered an amount of Rs 1,09,10,000 crore in these cases where the victims were cheated by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of investment in trading and promising substantial profits.

In the first instance, a 52-year-old private employee from Begumpet was cheated by cyber crooks on the pretext of online trading by promising substantial profits. In another instance, cyber fraudsters duped a 62-year-old man on the pretext of investment by promising huge profits.

The victims who later realised they were cheated, approached the City Cybercrime police and lodged complaints.

“The cybercrime teams sent notices to the banks concerned and followed up with the authorities. They requested to freeze the amount and guided the complainants to file a petition in the court for the refund of the ‘Put on Hold’ amount in the fraudulent bank accounts,” said a senior cybercrime official. Further, within few days, the courts gave orders reverting back the amounts into the victims’ bank accounts.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand urged citizens to not believe people from unauthorised and unknown platforms who seek to lure with huge returns in a short span of time.

“Do not invest in such platforms and fall prey to cyber fraudsters. There is a possibility to get refund of at least part of the lost and ‘Put on Hold’ amount, if it is reported immediately,” he said.

Victims of cyber frauds can report on the helpline number -1930 or through the national Cyber Crime reporting portal – cybercrime.gov.in.