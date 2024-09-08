Hyderabad: Pink Power Run for breast cancer awareness on Sept 29

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 September 2024, 12:15 AM

Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Foundation Organising Pink Power Run for Breast Cancer Awareness

Hyderabad: The Sudha Reddy Foundation and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Foundation are presenting the Pink Power Run 2024 on September 29 uniting individuals from all walks of life in a collective endeavour against breast cancer.

The Pink Power Run will feature three categories — 3km, 5km, and 10km race — ensuring that participants of diverse ages and fitness levels can partake in this cause.

Participants will enjoy allround amenities such as exclusive race kits, post-run refreshments, guided warmup and cool down sessions, and a dazzling finishers medal.

Badminton star P V Sindhu said, “We will run as a united force, symbolising our support for those battling this disease and promoting early detection and prevention.”

Sudha Reddy said, “By uniting as one, we can dismantle barriers, challenge stigmas, and empower individuals to take charge of their health.” To register or to learn more about the event, one may visit www.pinkpowerrun.in