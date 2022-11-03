Hyderabad: PNB holds walkathon as part of Vigilance Awareness week

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

The PNB is observing Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 from October 31 to November 6 with the theme `Corruption free India for a developed nation’. The PNB is observing Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 from October 31 to November 6 with the theme `Corruption free India for a developed nation’.

Hyderabad: The PNB is observing Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 from October 31 to November 6 with the theme `Corruption free India for a developed nation’. As part of this, it held a walkathon at Necklace Road.

Mohd Maqsud Ali, Zonal Head, Punjab National Bank, Hyderabad (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka) flagged-off of the walkathon. Staff members of the bank participated in the event.

Also Read Hyderabad: Vendors Meet and Walkathon organized at BDL

Ali informed that various outreach and awareness activities will be held for the staff and the public in preventive vigilance. Sensitisation programmes and health camps will be held, a release said.