Hyderabad: Vendors Meet and Walkathon organized at BDL

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

The meet commenced with the Integrity Pledge for Citizens administered by Dr. Upender Vennam, IPoS, Chief Vigilance Officer, BDL.

Hyderabad: As a part of Vigilance Awareness Week – 2022, a meeting of vendors from various parts of the country and a Walkathon were organized at BDL here on Tuesday. About 180 vendors representing 103 firms across the country attended the vendors meet organized at the Bhanur Unit of BDL.

The meet commenced with the Integrity Pledge for Citizens administered by Dr. Upender Vennam, IPoS, Chief Vigilance Officer, BDL.

A display of components and sub-assemblies proposed for indigenization was organized at the venue to enable prospective vendors gain a first-hand understanding about the items for indigenization and business opportunities available with BDL.

P Radhakrishna, Director (Production), BDL, JK Khanna, Independent External Monitor, A Sheshagiri Rao, Independent External Monitor, Commodore Girish Raghunath Pradhan (Retd), Executive Director (Bhanur Unit) and General Managers from BDL interacted with the vendors. Earlier during the day, a Walkathon and a Gram Sabha were organized at Balkapur village, near Shankarpally.