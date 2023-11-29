Hyderabad police warn vehicle owners ahead of Telangana polls

In a video message directed at the residents of Hyderabad, CP Sandeep Shandilya assured citizens that exhaustive measures are being implemented to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:40 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, the Hyderabad police have issued a stern warning, stating that the vehicles lacking proper documentation within the city will be seized. In a video message directed at the residents of Hyderabad, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandilya assured citizens that exhaustive measures are being implemented to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

In the video message posted on X, Commissioner Shandilya specified that, in addition to essential documents such as the Registration Certificate (RC) and a valid driving license, vehicle owners have to ensure the proper display of number plates, underscoring that failure to comply would result in immediate vehicle seizure. The confiscated vehicles will only be released after the conclusion of the polling in Hyderabad.

As the polling day is just few hours away, here is an important message that I would like to convey on behalf of @hydcitypolice and the hardwork being done by the cops. We urge everyone to cooperate with our staff on field on the polling day. Rest assured, all wings of city… pic.twitter.com/nNN1xm3aqH — Sandeep Shandilya, IPS (@CPHydCity) November 28, 2023

Making an appeal for cooperation from residents and political leaders, Commissioner Shandilya urged political figures to report any irregularities to the police instead of taking matters into their own hands. He also advised voters to cast their votes and promptly leave the area, emphasizing the prohibition on assembling during polling.

As Telangana gears up for the polls tomorrow, the heightened vigilance of the Hyderabad police comes as a proactive measure to ensure a secure and orderly voting electoral environment. The vote counting is scheduled for December 3