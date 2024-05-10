Lok Sabha Polls: Clash of debutants in Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency

The Cong has fielded K Jana Reddy’s son K Raghuveer Reddy, while the BRS picked former Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy’s brother K Krishna Reddy as its candidate and BJP fielded former BRS MLA Saidi Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 May 2024, 09:01 PM

Hyderabad: It is a clash of debutants from three major parties in Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency. The Congress has fielded former Minister K Jana Reddy’s son K Raghuveer Reddy, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) picked former Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy’s brother K Krishna Reddy as its candidate. The BJP fielded former BRS MLA Saidi Reddy from the constituency.

Interestingly, all the three candidates are contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time. Congress leaders, buoyed with the Assembly elections results, are exuding confidence that the same would be replicated in the Lok Sabha elections in the constituency. Apart from K Jana Reddy, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other leaders are campaigning hard in the constituency.

Countering the Congress, the BRS is keen to make a mark in the Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency this time. BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s two public meetings at Nalgonda and Miryalaguda have infused the much-needed energy and motivation among the cadre. Similarly, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former Ministers T Harish Rao and G Jagadish Reddy are leaving no stone unturned in working for the BRS victory.

After defecting to BJP from BRS, Huzurnagar former MLA Saidi Reddy bagged the saffron party’s ticket. Though there was initially some opposition from the BJP leaders and cadre over his entry, the party high command doused the differences and directed them to work for the party’s cause. The constituency leaders are banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure BJP’s victory in Nalgonda.

2019 results and party-wise votes polled

Party – Candidate – Votes polled

Congress – N Uttam Kumar Reddy – 5,26,028

BRS – Vemireddy Narsimha Reddy – 5,00,346

BJP – Garlapati Jithendra Kumar – 52,709