Hyderabad Public School’s Ajay Banga nominated for World Bank’s top post

Banga, who studied at HPS from 1972-74, was said to be an outstanding student who had always shown exceptional performance

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) has added another feather to its cap as its alumnus, Ajay Banga, was nominated for the World Bank Presidency. The news has brought immense joy and pride to the HPS community, which has a rich history of producing world-class leaders who have made a significant impact on the global stage.

Banga, who studied at HPS from 1972-74, was said to be an outstanding student who had always shown exceptional performance. His teachers and seniors remember him as a bright and hardworking student who had a passion for excellence.

He was also a popular member of his batch and had several close friends including TK Kurien (former Wipro CEO), Dilip Chenoy (former secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry), and Sandeep Nair.

Gusti J. Noria, President of The HPS Society, expressed his excitement, saying, “It is a moment of immense pride for our school as yet another member of our alumni fraternity ascends to the top post of a global organization. We are extremely proud of Ajay’s distinction and as we continue the tradition of producing world leaders.”

Banga’s nomination for the World Bank Presidency has also been warmly welcomed by leaders from around the world. His track record in the corporate world, particularly as the Executive Chairman of Mastercard, a position he has held since 2016, has made him a widely respected figure in the global financial and development sectors.

He holds a degree in Economics from Delhi University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

If elected, Banga will be responsible for leading the World Bank Group and its mission to reduce poverty and promote economic development in developing countries around the world.