Hyderabad rains: Animal welfare team rescues 28 animals

Founder of AWCS Pradeep Nair said they received 40 calls from citizens across the State capital, Sangareddy, Medchal-Malkajigiri and Rangareddy districts which witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday.

By | Published: 12:22 am

Sangareddy: Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS), which is known for its work in rescuing animals, has saved 28 animals which include a cobra, a checkered keel back, a fruit bat, a pig, several dogs, cats and other animals during the Hyderabad floods. Speaking to Telangana Today, founder of AWCS Pradeep Nair said they received 40 calls from citizens across the State capital, Sangareddy, Medchal-Malkajigiri and Rangareddy districts which witnesssed heavy downpour on Tuesday.

Separate teams guided by Pradeep Nair travelled across Hyderabad braving the floods and rain and rescued the animals.

Pradeep Nair said the Society carried out the rescue and relief operations in Miyapur, Bowenpally and along Musi River with the assistance of organisations such as Hyderabad Animal Rescuers and Aasara.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .