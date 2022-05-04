Hyderabad rains: DRF teams swing into action

Published: Updated On - 02:42 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: The monsoon action teams and personnel from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swung into action on Wednesday to address rain-related issues following a heavy downpour in the city.

GHMC workers were pressed into service to clear waterlogging on roads, remove fallen tree branches, and tangled utility wires. The DRF teams also assisted people to shift their vehicles to places that were not waterlogged.

“DRF teams clearing water stagnations, tree falls and providing citizen assistance in view of the inundation caused by sudden cloud burst in the city. Dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance,” Director EV&DM, GHMC stated.

The teams were also deployed to Yathrab Nagar (dhobi ghat), Nasheman Nagar, Chacha Garage Talab Kata, and Mecca Colony.

The weather department has been making a forecast of rain for the last couple of days. Till 6 am, Seethaphalmandi received the highest rainfall of 72.8 mm followed by Bansilalpet with 67 mm. West Marredpally (61.8 mm), Alwal (59.3 mm), and Balanagar (54.3 mm) also recorded high rainfall.

