Hyderabad Rains: Old city areas inundated

Hyderabad: Several areas in the old city were inundated following heavy rains on Saturday evening in the city.

With memories of last Tuesday’s downpour still afresh, locals in several low-lying areas panicked and rushed to the upper floors of their homes or sought refuge in neighbouring houses fearing a repeat of the horror.

Panic prevailed for a while at Al Jubail Colony, Hashamabad, Subhan Colony, Alinagar and Crystal Garden that were badly affected by Tuesday’s rains following an increase in the water flow in the nala passing through the area.

Local leaders of Hafeezbaba Nagar alerted the thickly populated area to move to the upper floors following heavy water flow from the Gurram Cheruvu tank. Royal Colony and Nabil Colony had inundated already, with the water

being up to 10 feet high in some areas.

Heavy waterlogging was reported from several key routes in the older parts of the city including Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Engine Bowli, Mir Alam Mandi, Goshamahal and Mallepally.

