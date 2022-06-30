Hyderabad: Section 144 in Cyberabad for 3 days ahead of BJP national meet

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meet in the city on July 2 and 3 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cyberabad Police have imposed Section 144 from July 1 to 4.

On Wednesday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra issued prohibitory orders against a gathering of more than five people to prevent riots or affray and maintain public peace.

The notification further stated that police officers, military personnel, home guards on duty, and funeral processions are exempted from the operation of this order.

“The public hereby informed that any person violating the above orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 144 Cr. P.C,” it added.

The police had also issued orders prohibiting the flying of drones or any kind of flying machines above a radius of 5 km at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Gachibowli, the venue for the BJP’s meet. The order will be in force from 6 am on June 30 till 6 pm on July 4.

