Hyderabad set to host major industry events at Hitex Exhibition Centre starting June 21

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 June 2024, 03:53 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for a series of prominent industry events, starting June 21 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre. These events aim to foster innovation, collaboration, and business growth across various sectors.

Kicking off the lineup is the 16th Rice and Grains Milling Tech Expo, a three-day event commencing on June 21. This expo will showcase the latest in manufacturing technologies and solutions, benefiting both large industries and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by enhancing their production capabilities.

Following this, the 8th edition of the Hyderabad International Machine Tool & Engineering Expo (HIMTEX) will take place from August 16 to 19.

HIMTEX 2024 promises to be a hub for opportunities in machine tools, engineering, robotics, and automation. With over 300 exhibitors, attendees can expect to see state-of-the-art machinery, equipment, and solutions in fields such as metalworking, automation, robotics, tooling, and industrial engineering.

Running concurrently with HIMTEX is the 3rd edition of the India Process Expo and Conference (IPEC). This event will spotlight advancements in process industries including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. IPEC aims to bring together manufacturers, service providers, and technology experts, providing an ideal platform for showcasing innovative products and high-quality services.

Additionally, the inaugural Eco Sustain Expo will be held alongside these events, focusing on sustainable technologies and solutions. This expo will highlight innovations in renewable energy, waste management, green infrastructure, and environmental conservation. With over 100 exhibitors expected, the Eco Sustain Expo aims to drive transformative changes in waste management practices and promote a cleaner, greener world.

These events collectively promise to position Hyderabad as a key player in various industrial sectors, offering unparalleled opportunities for businesses and professionals to explore cutting-edge innovations and forge meaningful collaborations