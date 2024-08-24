Hyderabad: Seven held for murdering a B.Tech student at Balapur

DCP Maheshwaram, D Sunitha Reddy said, the prime suspect in the murder, Madhav, who was having enmity with the victim for almost a year, had planned to kill him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 09:25 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Balapur police arrested seven persons for allegedly murdering an engineering student Mondru Prashanth, a B. Tech second year student near a hotel at Balapur chowk on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested attackers including P Madhav Yadav (24), C Mahesh Yadav(25), R Sumanth Chary (21), N Mahesh (24), D Harish (23), M Akhil Kiran Kumar (20) and K Yeshwanth (19) had conspired and killed Mondru Prashanth, police said.

“Madhav, suspected that Prashanth was misguiding his girlfriend and wanted to take revenge for it. On Thursday, when they all had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a friend, Madhav after an argument stabbed Prashanth with a knife leading to his death,” said the DCP.

Following the incident, the police identified and nabbed all the seven persons who had a role in the killing.