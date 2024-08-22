Engineering student stabbed to death in Hyderabad

At the pan shop, Prashanth had an argument with a person who then took out a knife and stabbed him indiscriminately. The victim collapsed at the spot and was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 09:02 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An engineering student was stabbed to death by a person who is known to him at Balapur on Thursday afternoon.

The victim M Prashanth, (24) a native of Khammam, was pursuing engineering second year in a private college at Nadergul. He had come to a pan-shop at Balapur after having lunch at a nearby restaurant.

“At the pan shop, Prashanth had an argument with a person who then took out a knife and stabbed him indiscriminately. The victim collapsed at the spot and was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said DCP Maheshwaram, P Sunitha Reddy.

Senior police officials on coming to know about the incident rushed to the spot. The police formed special teams to nab the person who had killed Prashanth.

The police are enquiring with the friends, college mates and relatives of Prashanth about his activities and the reasons that lead to his murder. The mother of Prashanth stays at Balapur village.