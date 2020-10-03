Hyderabad: SIT gives cops clean chit in gangster Nayeem’s case

Responding to a RTI petition filed by M. Padmanabha Reddy of Forum for Good Governance, SIT chief Y. Nagi Reddy said no police officer was cited as an accused in any case.

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe slain gangster Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem’s activities has given a clean chit to police officers who allegedly maintained close association with Nayeem.

Responding to a RTI petition filed by M. Padmanabha Reddy of Forum for Good Governance, SIT chief Y. Nagi Reddy said no police officer was cited as an accused in any case.

However, eight politicians were involved in 139 cases, Reddy said. Eight other cases were withdrawn or deleted from the purview of the SIT.

Reddy said charge-sheets were filed in 173 cases and the cases related to forcible acquisition of lands by Nayeem were under investigation and pending before the court for disposal.

