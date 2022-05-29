Hyderabad: SLG Hospitals’ 5K running and cycling event held at Nizampet

Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: Nearly 600 fitness enthusiasts, care givers and anti-tobacco activities turned-up at SLG Hospitals, Nizampet on Sunday morning to take part in the ‘5K Running and Cycling’ event organised to raise awareness on the deadly effects of tobacco on the health of people.

Organised to mark the ‘World No Tobacco Day-2022’ on May 31, the 5K running and cycling event was in collaboration with Happy Hyderabad Cycling Club and Hyderabad Cycling Group. The event started from SLG Hospitals campus and participants went around Nizampet area, spreading awareness against tobacco consumption, a press release said.

DVS Soma Raju, ED, SLG Hospitals said, “Smoking tobacco is considered a fad these days among women and even adolescents. The unfortunate reality is that even before they realize, the addiction to tobacco might have taken its toll on the body.”

KP Vivekananda, MLA, Quthbullapur, Dandu Siva Rama Raju, CMD, SLG Hospitals, Kolan Neela Gopal Reddy, Mayor, Nizampet Municipal Corporation, and others took part in the event.

