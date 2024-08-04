Hyderabad: Spot offers await at Begumpet job fair

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 08:03 PM

Hyderabad: More than 50 companies are expected to participate in the Begumpet Job Mela being held at Function Villa, opposite Begumpet Police Station, Metro Pillar 1318, on August 5.

Job seekers with 10th, any degree, fresher or those with experience can visit the job fair where 50 companies are going to be participate with spot offer letters, the organizer, Mannan Khan said in a press release.

Job seekers can come to the fair with 10 copies of their CV and those interested can directly walk-in to the Interview or for more details contact Ph. 8374315052.