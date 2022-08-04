Hyderabad: St Francis College for Women organises ‘Cluster College Collaboration’

Hyderabad: St. Francis College for Women – Begumpet on Thursday organised an inaugural meet of ‘Cluster College Collaboration – (CCC)’ – an initiative of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The objective of the initiative is to create an opportunity for the students to reap the benefits of a shared learning experience.

Along with St. Francis College for Women – Begumpet, nine other autonomous colleges affiliated to Osmania University have come onboard to network in the cluster programme.

Participating in the event, Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman, Ravula Sridhar Reddy elaborated on how the cluster college can pave the way to hone the skills of students, equip them to become more adaptable and competitive.

St. Francis College for Women principal, Sandra Horta stressed on the importance of the role played by youth in the development of the society and towards that, how this cluster momentum can enable them to be intellectually competent, morally upright, socially committed, spiritually inspired, emotionally stable patriotic citizens of the country.