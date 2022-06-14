Hyderabad startup, Airtel launch India’s first metaverse multiplex

Hyderabad: After a virtual concert and the launch of a policy – Telangana’s SpaceTech policy – on a metaverse, this Hyderabad-based startup has now unveiled India’s first multiplex on its Partynite Metaverse platform.

Conceived by Bharti Airtel and developed by city-based startup Gamitronics, the Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering.

Airtel’s Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application. The multiplex will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access upon subscription of a plan.

The Xstream multiplex offers an immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allow users to interact on Partynite Metaverse.

Airtel marketing director Shashwat Sharma said, “Airtel’s Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners.”

Gamitronics founder Rajat Ojha said, “Airtel Xstream Premium’s multiplex experience is one of the most scalable use case scenarios for the metaverse. Future opportunities here include movies, music, live events and premium sports streaming.”