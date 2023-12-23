Hyderabad student declared best overall performer by LSE

Sanjana got her admission in MSc in real estate economics and finance at the London School of Economics in the month of September 2022.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:19 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: Sanjana Soma, a native of Hyderabad was declared as the winner of the best overall performance prize by the London School of Economics while being awarded a Master of Science degree in real estate, economics, and finance in a convocation ceremony held earlier this month.

Sanjana completed her 10+2 at Meridian School, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and later pursued her under graduation from Warwick University, United Kingdom in economics (honours).

