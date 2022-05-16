Hyderabad: Summer festival camp inaugurated at Shilparamam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:13 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

A girl tries her hand at pottery making at the summer training camp, in Shilparamam, Madhapur.

Hyderabad: The summer festival camp at Shilparamam in Madhapur was inaugurated here on Monday. The popular summer camp for children will be held for a fortnight, Shilparamam authorities on Monday, said.

The summer festival camp will focus on providing training in pottery making, clay toys, Madhubani painting, Nirmal painting, acrylic painting, tribal painting, Sanskrit speaking and Bhagwat Gita slokas.

Children and even adults, who are very much interested, can join the training classes daily from 10 am to 1 pm being held at Shilparamam, Madhapur. All the training specialised training classes will be conducted by artisans at Shilparamam. Interested persons can contact Shilparamam Office.

