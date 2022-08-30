Hyderabad: Suspecting fidelity husband hacks wife to death

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:38 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

(Representational Image) A woman was murdered, allegedly by her husband, suspecting her fidelity at Moula Ali in Malkajgiri on Monday night.

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered, allegedly by her husband, suspecting her fidelity at Moula Ali in Malkajgiri on Monday night.

The woman, Lalitha alias Sunitha (35), was married to Shankar, a mason, about 15 years ago and they had three children. Police said Shankar, who suspected his wife’s fidelity, was harassing her both mentally and physically for the last five years.

Also Read Hyderabad based startup develops voice-based smart mapping system

The elders on both sides intervened and had worked out a compromise between the couple several times. It is suspected that after one such argument, Shankar hit Lalitha with a wooden log, resulting in her death. The Malkajgiri police are investigating.

Efforts were on to nab Shankar, who is absconding.