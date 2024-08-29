Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests eight for loan fraud

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) along with Wanaparthy police caught an eight member gang who were cheating people on pretext of providing loans under the PM Vishwakarma community loan and other welfare schemes.

The alleged fraudsters who were arrested include Vathiyavath Narsingh, Rathlavath Ramesh, P Kurumurthy, Eslavath Ramulu, Kothapally Umesh, Boya Veeresh, Eslavath Suraj and Varthiyavath Praveen.

Shikha Goel, Director TGCSB said that the gang contacted people who had applied for loans and on the pretext of disbursal of loans collected money from them towards processing fee.

On a complaint, the TGCSB and Wanaparthy police launched a joint investigation and carried out multiple raids. The police managed to seize 26 mobile phones, four motorcycles from them. The suspects are allegedly involved in 55 cases and 373 petitions were received against them at NCRP portal.

The police advised general public not to fall prey to such gangs who are cheating villagers on the pretext of providing or clearing ‘mudra’ or ‘dhani’ loans.