Hyderabad: TGCSB nabs three for cheating people in pretext of online stock trading

The arrested Sayed Khaja Hashimuddin, Arafat Khaled Mohiuddin and Mohd Ather Pasha, along with a few other fraudsters had duped a man Ravi, of Rs. 13.16 crores assuring high profits on investments in online trading.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 12:24 AM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested three persons, who were allegedly cheating people on pretext of online stock trading.

According to Shikha Goel, Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, the victim, who is a resident of city collected an amount of Rs. 13.16 crores through online transaction from him and later converted it into cryto currency and transferred to main fraudsters.

“Khaja and Khaled, asked Pasha to open a bank account and used it to get money from Ravi. After the victim, transferred the amount Khaja and Khaled withdrew it and converted it into cyrpto currency and for a commission transferred to the fraudsters,” said the official.