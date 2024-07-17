Hyderabad: Three booked for filming reel with jailed friend inside Bandlaguda PS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 08:54 PM

Hyderabad: Making mockery of the much hyped surveillance within the police stations, a person went into the police station and made a video of a suspect who was detained in a lock up. He later posted the content on social media platforms.

The incident took place at Bandlaguda police station in the old city. In the video, a person is seen standing barefoot inside the lockup and speaking to a youngster present outside the lockup.

In the background, music is played to give a filmy touch to the scene. The video was posted on social media platforms and went viral drawing ire at the police for the irresponsibility.

An official of Bandlaguda police station said, a case has been registered against three persons Syed Muniruddin Bubashir, Shaik Suleman and Mubarak Bin Abdad, for filming the video and sharing it on social media.

The police invoked Sections 329(4), 324 (4) r/w 3 (5) of BNS.