Hyderabad: Three held for blackmarketing Remdesivir

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force nabbed three persons on charges of illegally procuring and selling Remdesivir vials in the black market here on Tuesday. Officials seized four vials from them. The arrested were identified as Mohd Abdul Hafeez (52), owner of Sardar Medical Hall at Murgi Market in Nampally, Shaik Jilani (27), a salesman with Sardar Medical Hall and Mohd. Bin Saleem (50), a trader.

According to the police, following the increased demand for Remidesivir (Covifor) injections used for treating Covid-19 patients, Hafeez, and his associates plotted to sell the medicine at higher rates. “They were selling the medicine at higher rates, and also without any doctor’s prescription or bill. Instead of the actual price of Rs 3,490, they were selling each vial for Rs 23,000,” an official said, adding that they were handed over to the Habeebnagar police for further action.

