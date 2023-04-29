Hyderabad: Three persons arrested for raising religious slogans at Mecca Masjid

The three persons were identified as Venkat and Vishal of Maharashtra and Amol of Karnataka.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

The three persons were identified as Venkat and Vishal of Maharashtra and Amol of Karnataka.

Hyderabad: Three persons who allegedly raised religious slogans at Mecca Masjid were arrested by the police on Saturday.

The three persons were identified as Venkat and Vishal of Maharashtra and Amol of Karnataka. According to the police, the trio came to Mecca Masjid on Thursday evening and sat on the steps inside the mosque. Thereafter the trio allegedly raised religious slogans.

“On hearing the slogans, local people gathered and caught them. The trio were handed over to the police,” said an official of Hussainialam police station.

Based on a complaint made by security personnel at Mecca Masjid, the Hussainialam police registered a case under Sections 295(A), 298 r/w 34 of IPC. Investigation is going on.