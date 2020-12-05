Hyderabad: Tight security ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

For the last few years, the day passes off peacefully without any untoward incident

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements are being made in the city in view of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on Sunday.

The City Police are deploying teams of the Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Team and City Rapid Action Force along with the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force at all sensitive areas in the city. The police have already been on alert in view of the GHMC election and counting in the last few days.

For the last few years, the day passes off peacefully without any untoward incident. Barring a small protest at the Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat office at Moghalpura, where an effigy is burned, the situation and life around the older parts of the city is normal.

Police officials said that however, arrangements were being made following reports of the newly elected candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visiting the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar on Sunday. In view of the programme, the police presence has been strengthened in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile a group of women organized the ‘qunoot-e- nazia’ prayer congregation at the Eidgah Ujale Shah playground on Saturday evening for reclaiming the Babri Masjid.

