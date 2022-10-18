Hyderabad to host Deaf T20 Cricket World Cup in 2023

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to host the inaugural Deaf T20 Cricket World Cup from May 27 to June 7 next year. Telangana State Cricket Association of the Deaf (TSCAD) under the aegis of the All India Cricket Association of the Deaf (AICAD) is going to conduct the tournament in the State.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa, Canada, South Korea, Kenya and Singapore will compete in the World Cup.

Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman, A Venkateshwar Reddy released the poster of the World Cup in his chamber at the LB Stadium. Speaking on this, the chairman said, “We feel honoured for this opportunity to host the World Cup. We are thankful to the AICAD for choosing Hyderabad to host the tournament. We will provide all the required support to make the event successful. This tournament will give great entertainment for the cricket lovers as the regular cricket.”